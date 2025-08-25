Kings want to acquire Russell Westbrook without trading Malik Monk

After his 2024-25 campaign with the Nuggets, Russell Westbrook declined his player option for next season. That made the 36-year-old an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Near the end of August, Westbrook remains unsigned for 2025-26. Sources around the league have reported that the Kings are considered the most likely destination for Westbrook. However, the Kings are unwilling to part ways with one key role to acquire the former MVP PG. NBA insider Mar Stein reported the Kings want to acquire Westbrook this offseason without trading Malik Monk.

Sacramento has changed its stance on trading Malik Monk

This offseason, the Kings have been monitoring free agent Russell Westbrook. Originally, there were rumors that Sacramento would trade Malik Monk to create a spot for Westbrook. After more consideration, the Kings are inclined to keep Monk on their roster. NBA insider Marc Stein said the Kings are looking into options where they do not trade Malik Monk and can sign Russell Westbrook.

It makes sense why the Kings are hesitant to part ways with Monk to acquire Westbrook. They’re at two different points in their NBA careers. Russell Westbrook just finished year 17 and is still a quality role player. Malik Monk is 27 years old and just finished his eighth professional season. Why would Sacramento part ways with a player like Monk, who still has plenty of time left in his career?

There’s a chance Malik Monk’s trade value did not match what they were asking for. It made sense for the team to keep the shooting guard. Monk has played in 214 games for the Kings and has made 45 starts. In 2023-24, he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. The Kings value the production Monk brings as a key contributor.

Marc Stein reported that the Kings will try to acquire Russell Westbrook without trading Malik Monk. Westbrook is a low-risk addition if the Kings found room for him on their 2025-26 roster. He played in 75 of the Nuggets’ 82 games last season and made 36 starts. The veteran PG is likely to be the team’s backup behind Dennis Schroder if they find a spot for him. We’ll wait and see where the 2016-17 MVP lands.