Klay Thompson Confident in Mavs’ Title Chances

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson expressed confidence that the team can compete for an NBA championship once Kyrie Irving returns from his torn ACL. Thompson spoke at the Mavericks’ media day on Monday, emphasizing the impact of Irving’s return.

“Having Kyrie back is huge,” Thompson said. “We’ve got a solid core, and adding him to the mix gives us a real shot at the title.”

Irving Focused on Rehab, Avoids Return Date

Irving, 33, suffered a left knee ACL tear last March. Last season, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. He is a nine-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection who won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

At media day, Irving detailed his rehab process but declined to commit to a specific return date.

“I’m figuring out what I can do to push myself to where I need to be,” Irving said. “I felt like I was in a great rhythm before the injury. My goal is to get back to that level mentally and physically. I don’t want to put a date out there and risk setbacks.”

Mavericks Face Tough Western Conference

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Dallas 14th in NBA championship odds at 40-1. The Western Conference is stacked with contenders, including the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors.

Despite the odds, Dallas possesses key talent. The roster includes star big man Anthony Davis, top rookie Cooper Flagg, Thompson, Dereck Lively II, and P.J. Washington. Once Irving returns, the Mavericks’ lineup gains another All-Star-caliber player, making them a strong playoff contender.

Season Opener and Outlook

The Mavericks open their season on Oct. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs. While a championship run remains challenging, the team is building toward deep playoff contention. With Irving’s eventual return and the mix of experienced veterans and young talent, Dallas aims to make a statement in the Western Conference.

“We’re ready for the season,” Thompson said. “It’s about taking it one game at a time and being detailed. We’ve got a chance to compete with anyone once Kyrie’s back.”