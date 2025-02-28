Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out 4-6 Weeks With Torn Meniscus

New York Knicks rookie center Ariel Hukporti has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss four to six weeks, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday.

Hukporti, 22, sustained the injury in his first NBA start on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 7-footer recorded eight points, two rebounds, and one block in 16 minutes of action.

If Hukporti is able to return at the end of the timeline Charania reported, he would be back in time for the end of the regular season in mid-April. The Knicks are currently 38-20 and hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the same day the Dallas Mavericks selected Hukporti with the 58th overall pick in the second-round pick of the 2024 NBA draft, his draft rights were traded to New York in exchange for the rights of Melvin Ajinca.

In addition, Hukporti signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on July 8. He made his NBA debut in a 132-109 loss to the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22. New York then converted his two-way deal into a regular contract on Nov. 5.

His deal was reportedly converted to a standard contract in November in order for New York to navigate its salary cap situation. The Knicks hold a minimum-salary team option on his contract for the 2025-26 campaign.

In 25 games this season, Hukporti has averaged 1.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 8.7 minutes per contest while shooting 67.7% from the floor and 46.2% at the free throw line.

In New York’s 120-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 7, the German big man recorded a season-high nine points, two rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes off the bench. He made all four of his field goal attempts.

The Knicks’ frontcourt has also been without Mitchell Robinson all season, and Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined on Wednesday with a sore knee. Robinson could make his season debut on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

New York upgraded Robinson to questionable on the injury report.