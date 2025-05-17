Knicks-Celtics Game 6 Ticket Sells For $20K

An NBA fan paid a staggering $20,000 for one seat at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

“The anticipation for Game 6 at Madison Square Garden is at an all-time high with demand reaching record levels, making it the most sought-after ticket in New York right now,” Chris Leyden, SeatGeek’s Director of Category Marketing, told TMZ Sports on Friday.

“The energy inside MSG will be nothing short of electric,” added Leyden, who disclosed to the media outlet that the ticket seat is located near mid-court on the lower level.

Highest Asking Price For Knicks-Celtics Ticket Was $23,000

According to Vivid Seats, the average price for a Game 6 ticket sold is $1,229, with the lowest asking price in the $600 range for the nosebleeds. The highest asking price on the site is a whopping $23,000 for a VIP seat.

“Fans are traveling 229 miles, on average, to Madison Square Garden this Friday to cheer on the Knicks trying to clinch a spot in the conference finals,” said a Vivid Seats spokesperson.

As for Gametime, the top asking price on the mobile ticket marketplace is $21,000, a seat in the Delta Sky Club of MSG. Those seats include an in-seat waiter service and complimentary food and drinks.

Last week, the average cost for a Game 3 ticket was $1,956 and $1,716 for Game 4, both at MSG. The cheapest ticket for Game 3 was $626 on StubHub, while tickets sold for as cheap as $613 on Vivid Seats for Game 4. The cheapest ticket on TickPick was also $795.

The average resale price on May 2 was $767 for Game 3 and $545 for Game 4. On Friday, May 9, the cheapest seats available were from SeatGeek for $621.

TickPick announced on X last Thursday, when its lowest get-in price was $706, that it was the most expensive Knicks ticket on record. The most expensive ticket available was worth $54,541.