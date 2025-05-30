The New York Knicks won 111-94 at home over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, trimming their deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Knicks Could Become The First NBA Team To Win A Playoff Series After Dropping Its First Two Home Games

The 2019-20 Denver Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit against both the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers, becoming the first team to do so in back-to-back series.

However, the Knicks could become the first team to win a series after dropping the first two games at home. New York would become the 14th NBA team to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a playoff series.

In Game 5, New York managed to win on their home floor for the first time in the series. Indiana will try again Saturday night at home to earn its second NBA Finals trip in franchise history.

SERIES. EXTENDED. The @nyknicks celebrate after forcing Game 6 with a win at home 🔥 G6: Saturday, 5/31 at 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/bO6fd1rr4c — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2025



Teams that begin a conference finals series with a 2-0 lead have a 76-6 all-time record. New York has also already rallied from at least 20 points down three times this postseason.

Two nights after giving up 43 points in the first quarter, the Knicks held the Pacers to just 45 in the first half of Game 5 and limited Tyrese Haliburton, who had 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds, and zero turnovers on Tuesday, to just eight points and six assists.

Jalen Brunson Scored A Game-High 32 Points

New York’s Jalen Brunson recorded a game-high 32 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while teammate Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 13 rebounds despite a bruised left knee.

“I’m just happy with the way we responded, honestly,” Brunson said. “We came out and had some energy to the way we played. I’m very proud of what we did, and we have to try to replicate it in the first quarter of the next game.”

Brunson extended his franchise record with a 21st postseason game of 30 or more points with New York. He scored the Knicks’ first eight of the third quarter as they opened a 20-point lead midway through the period.

New York led by as many as 22 points and outscored Indiana 60-34 in the paint. The Knicks finished 44-of-89 (49.4%) shooting from the field and just 8-of-29 (27.6%) from 3-point range.

“We obviously didn’t play with the level of force that we needed to,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “We lost the rebound battle, we lost the turnover battle, and we didn’t shoot well. They had a lot to do with it. So, give them a lot of credit and we’re going to have to play better.”

The Knicks are aiming to make their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999.