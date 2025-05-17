Knicks Defeat Celtics, Clinch First ECF Berth Since 2000

The New York Knicks unseated the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics on Friday night, winning 119-81 in Game 6 of their second-round series at Madison Square Garden and advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Knicks’ Game 6 Victory Was Their First Series-Clincher At MSG Since 1999

The Knicks will now host the Indiana Pacers, who knocked them out of last year’s playoffs in Game 7 of the conference semifinals, on Wednesday night in New York.

“It’s a great win. We advance. You look at that, but you also understand you have to get ready for the next series,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “The Pacers are a terrific team and we’re going to have to be ready.”

The Knicks’ win over the Celtics is tied for the 7th biggest NBA playoff series upset since 1988 pic.twitter.com/YxBDxHLSn5 — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) May 17, 2025



New York’s Game 6 victory was also the franchise’s first series-clincher at MSG since June 11, 1999. That was Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against none other than the Pacers.

In Friday’s series-clinching victory, four New York players finished with at least 20 points — Jalen Brunson (23), OG Anunoby (23), Mikal Bridges (22), and Karl-Anthony Towns (21).

Knicks’ 38-Point Win Marked Their Largest Playoff Victory

In addition, Josh Hart finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, becoming the first Knick to record a triple-double in the postseason since Walt Frazier (1971-72).

The Knicks led 64-37 at halftime, a 27-point lead that matched their largest in a playoff game in the shot-clock era.

New York led the Los Angeles Lakers 69-42 in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, when Willis Reed’s return from injury propelled the Knicks to their first NBA title.

Josh Hart recorded a triple-double tonight vs. Boston, which makes him the first Knick to record a triple-double in the postseason since Walt Frazier (1971-72). — NY Knicks PR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 17, 2025



More importantly, the Knicks’ 38-point win marked the largest margin of victory in franchise postseason history.

On the way to their postgame press conference, Hart showed Mikal Bridges a video of a fan climbing a light pole outside the arena.

“I’m new here but just know how much New York loves their sports, especially the Knicks,” Bridges said. “So, excited to be a part of it. They enjoy it for us right now but obviously we got way more to go.”

Celtics Began Resting Starters In Third Quarter

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 20 points in 32 minutes of action in Game 6. Payton Pritchard also finished with 11 points and four assists off the bench, while veteran center Al Horford added 10 points.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla began pulling his starters in the third quarter after the deficit reached 41 points.

“We didn’t have the same team this year that we had last year,” Boston guard Derrick White said. “Every year it’s a different team. We had a goal at the beginning of the year, and we fell short.”

The Celtics attempted to claw their way back into the series after blowing consecutive double-digit leads in back-to-back losses at home to open the series.

Boston won by 22 points on its home court in Game 3, but the team could not overcome the loss of leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture in Game 4.