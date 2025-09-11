The New York Knicks have reportedly hired Saint Joseph’s head coach Billy Lange for a role with the NBA franchise, a source told ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello on Wednesday.

Billy Lange Will Run Player Development For Knicks

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Lange will be put in charge of player development. A source informed Bondy that Lange won’t be named as an assistant or occupy a seat on the bench as part of this role.

Lange previously oversaw player development for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2013-19.

He was set to start his seventh season at St. Joseph’s. He went 81-104 during his time with the Hawks but won more than 20 games in each of the past two seasons.

Lange led the Hawks to the NIT in 2024 and 2025 while also seeing forward Rasheer Fleming become the first Saint Joseph’s player selected in the NBA draft since 2016.

Fleming was the first pick of the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder in June.

“Coach Lange guided our program with integrity, energy and a focus on developing exceptional student-athletes. I’m grateful for Billy and wish him all the best,” said Cheryl A. McConnell, president of St. Joseph’s.

Prior to replacing Phil Martelli in 2019, Lange was an assistant coach with the 76ers.

He was also the head coach at Navy for seven seasons and spent time as an assistant under Jay Wright at Villanova for five years over two separate stints.

New York Hired Mike Brown As Head Coach

The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau in June after five seasons, replacing him a month later with two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown.

Saint Joseph’s announced Wednesday that Steve Donahue, who joined the staff as associate head coach in the spring, will become the program’s next head coach.

The school said Donahue “will lead the Hawks into the 2025-26 season and beyond.”

“Coach Donahue has had an incredible impact on collegiate basketball up and down the East Coast and on the national stage,” athletic director Jill Bodensteiner said. “He is a rare and accomplished coach who is as respected for his basketball acumen as he is for his character.”

The Knicks assistant staff is also filled with expected new hires/holdovers Brendan O’Connor, Rick Brunson, Darren Erman, Mo Cheeks, and Jordan Brink.

Other notable assistant coach hires by the Knicks since Brown took over include former Charlotte Hornets assistant Chris Jent and T.J. Saint, who was the head coach of the G League’s Birmingham Squadron.

The Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Oct. 22 to open the 2025-26 season.