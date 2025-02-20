NBA Headlines

Knicks injury report: Josh Hart (knee) is out Thursday vs. the Bulls

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

February 20, 2025

Coming out of the all-star break, the Knicks are 36-18. That is third in the Eastern Conference. New York is 8-2 in their last 10 and has 28 regular season games left. 

On Thursday evening, the Knicks will be home at Madison Square Garden to face the Bulls. NBA insider Ian Begley reported that Knicks’ Josh Hart is dealing with a knee injury. He will not be available for New York when they play Chicago.

Josh Hart will not play on Thursday night vs. the Bulls


Thursday night against the Bulls will be Josh Hart’s second game missed of the 2024-25 season. He’s started all 53 games and is averaging (37.8) minutes per game. The 29-year-old is having a career-best season around the board for the Knicks. Hart’s (14.7) points, (9.6) rebounds, (5.7) assists, and (1.5) steals per game are all career-highs.

Ian Begley reported that Josh Hart is dealing with “patellofemoral syndrome” in his right knee. This is pain around the kneecap that is sometimes labeled as “runner’s knee.” His teammate Miles McBride had a similar injury earlier this season. McBride missed five straight games for the Knicks. There is no timetable for when Hart will return.

New York is at home to face a struggling Bulls squad. That should be a win for the Knicks. However, they are facing the top two seeds in the East in back-to-back games. On Friday, they are on the road in Cleveland. Sunday afternoon, the Knicks will be in Boston to face the Celtics. Having Josh Hart back in the rotation for those games would be massive for New York. We’ll have to wait and see what injury updates we receive on Hart.