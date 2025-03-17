Knicks injury update: Jalen Brunson (ankle) is expected to be out through late March/early April

Through 66 games in 2024-25, the New York Knicks are 42-24. That is third in the Eastern Conference with 16 games left in the regular season.

All-star PG Jalen Brunson has been out with an ankle sprain for the last four games. On Saturday evening, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that Brunson is expected to be out through late March/early April. This is not ideal for New York as the postseason approaches.

When will Jalen Brunson return for the Knicks?

Reporting for ABC NBA Countdown — Knicks’ Jalen Brunson expected out through late March/early April, and fallout from Mikal Bridges and Tom Thibodeau meeting: pic.twitter.com/NtkgNMyI6R — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2025



Jalen Brunson has started 61 of the Knicks’ 66 games this season. The 28-year-old is out again on Monday when New York is at home vs. Miami. This game will be televised nationally on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EST. New York will be without the (26.3) points and (7.4) rebounds per game that Brunson provides. Miles “Duece” McBride has started for Brunson while he’s been out.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Brunson is likely out through late March/early April. New York hopes that Brunson can return before the playoffs begin. The Knicks’ final game of the regular season is Sunday, April 13, vs. Brooklyn. Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 19. If Brunson is not fully healed by then, the Knicks could be in trouble. While Brunson has been out, Karl-Anthony Towns has tried to shoulder the scoring load.

The big man is averaging (24.3) points per game in 2024-25. New York needs his offensive production each night while Brunson is out. He’s scored 20+ points in four straight contests. O.G. Anunoby and Mikal Bridges also contribute offensively when Brunson is not playing. Bridges scored 33 points and had the game-winner last Wednesday vs. Portland. New York is at home Monday night to face the Heat. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Knicks are favored by 7.5 points.