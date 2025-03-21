Knicks injury update: Jalen Brunson is out of a walking boot and should return before the playoffs

On Thursday evening, the Knicks were on the road to face the Charlotte Hornets. The Knicks were without all-star PG Jalen Brunson for the seventh straight game.

Brunson suffered an ankle injury in a 113-109 loss to the Lakers on March 6. New York is 3-4 in their last seven games without the all-star PG. NBA insiders reported that Brunson is out of a walking boot. The team expects him to be ready to return before the start of the postseason.

After a 115-98 loss to the Hornets on Thursday, the Knicks are 43-26 this season. They have a three-game lead over the Indiana Pacers with 13 games left to play. If the season ended today, the Knicks would be the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference. To play at their best in the postseason, New York needs their all-star PG back on the court.

Jalen Brunson’s production is not easy to replace. He averages (26.3) points and (7.4) assists per game. His points and assists per game lead the team in 2024-25. Brunson has started 61 of the Knicks’ 69 games this season. Brunson is dealing with an ankle injury and the Knicks are going to let him rest. Playoffs are less than a month away and the Knicks need Brunson to be healthy.

Sources have reported that Brunson is out of a walking boot. That is a positive sign moving forward for the Knicks. The team has 13 games left until the playoffs begin. There is no need for the Knicks to rush Brunson back and risk re-injuring his ankle. New York has plenty of depth and healthy players who can step up until Brunson returns. New York’s next game is Saturday at home vs. the Wizards.