Knicks injury update: Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is on the verge of making his season debut

With a 118-105 loss to the Celtics on Sunday, the Knicks are 37-20 this season. That is the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. New York is 6-4 in their last 10 games and has lost two in a row.

Big man Mitchell Robinson has been recovering from ankle surgery he had in the offseason. He’s missed New York’s first 57 games but is on the verge of returning. ESPN’s Shams Charania said the Knicks have another scrimmage set up for Robinson this week. If all goes well, Robinson will be back on the court soon.

Knicks’ head coach Tom Thibodeau keeps a tight rotation of players. After his five starters, only two players average at least 20+ minutes per game each night for New York. They are Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa. Another player who would likely average 20+ minutes per game is Mitchell Robinson.

However, the 26-year-old has yet to make his season debut for the Knicks. The past three seasons have been an uphill battle for Robinson to stay healthy. In 2023-24, he played in 31 games for the Knicks and made 21 starts. Robinson played 59 games in 2022-23 for New York. As of Febrary 24, 2025, he’s missed 131 games over the last three seasons. He’s played in 90.

Mitchell Robinson has spent all of his professional career with the Knicks. When he makes his 2024-25 season debut, it will officially be his 7th year in the NBA. The big man suffered an ankle injury in last year’s postseason. It required surgery and has kept Robinson off the court to start 2024-25. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Robinson is on the verge of making his season debut for the Knicks. For his career, Robinson averages (24.5) minutes per game for the Knicks. We’ll see how much playing time he gets with Karl-Anthony Towns as the starter.