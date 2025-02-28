The New York Knicks are 38-20 through their first 58 games in 2024-25. With 24 games left, they are third in the Eastern Conference. Only the Cavs and Celtics are ahead of New York.

On Friday night, the team will be on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported a key bench player will be making his season debut this weekend. Mitchell Robinson is fully recovered from ankle surgery in the summer. He’ll make his season debut on Friday or Sunday.

New York Welcome Back Mitchell Johnson Into Rotation

New York’s Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to questionable to play and will make his Knicks season debut as early as Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. Robinson plans to return during team’s trip in Memphis and Miami on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ydOFKJWxga — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2025



When Mitchell Robinson makes his season debut, it will be his seventh year with New York. Robinson was a second-round pick by the Knicks out of Western Kentucky in 2018. During his career with New York, the big man has played in 320 games and has 196 starts. Over the last three seasons, the 26-year-old has had a handful of nagging injuries.

Since the 2022-23 season, Robinson has missed over 130+ games for the Knicks, but he’s played in 90 games in that span. When healthy, Robinson is a difference-maker for head coach Tom Thibodeau. He has a ton of trust in Mitchell Robinson. During his career with the Knicks, Robinson averages (24.5) minutes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns was acquired by the Knicks this offseason. That ends any chances Robinson had of being the starter. However, he can still be effective off the bench for New York. We’ll see how quickly Robinson can adapt with zero games logged so far in 2024-25. The Knicks have 24 games left in the regular season for Robinson to adjust and be ready for the playoffs.