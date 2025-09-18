Knicks Intend To Keep Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet

The New York Knicks are reportedly planning to retain both Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet on their 15-man opening night, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Knicks Lack Salary Cap Space

To keep both players, New York will have to make a trade to open up cap space. The Knicks are hard-capped and can’t exceed the $207.8 million second tax apron threshold.

New York only has enough cap space to add one veteran on a minimum contract. Brogdon and Shamet are among a couple of veteran players signed to non-guaranteed contracts to compete for that spot.

The Knicks also signed Garrison Mathews, Matt Ryan, and Alex Len this week. Bondy noted that Brogdon and Shamet passed on other opportunities and wouldn’t have done so if they were concerned about getting cut.

Brogdon, who turns 33 in December, joined the Knicks last week on a one-year contract.

Malcolm Brogdon Missed Several Games With Wizards

According to Basketball Reference, Brogdon won the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year and 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year and is one of two players to win both awards in a career, along with Mike Miller.

However, Brogdon appeared in just 24 games (13 starts) for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 23.5 minutes per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and just 28.6% from deep.

In Washington’s 124-114 road loss to Milwaukee on Nov. 30, he recorded a season-high 29 points on 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the floor to go with a pair of 3-pointers.

The Virginia product will be entering his 10th NBA season in 2025-26.

Landry Shamet Wants To Help New York Compete For Title

Meanwhile, Shamet inked a one-year deal to return to New York last Thursday.

He appeared in 50 games off the bench with the Knicks last season, averaging 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting a career-best 46.1% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Per SNY’s Ian Begley, Shamet had “other options” but chose to come back to New York because he “wanted to return to a locker room he liked” and help the Eastern Conference contender “compete for a title.”

Shamet, 28, opened training camp in New York ahead of his 2024-25 season, but he was waived by the team after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.

The Missouri native eventually signed with the Knicks in Dec. 2024 after recovering, and he made his team debut just one day after agreeing to a contract.

He recorded a season-high 29 points in New York’s regular-season finale at Brooklyn on April 13.