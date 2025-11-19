Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (ankle) was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday vs. Dallas

The Knicks are 8-5 through their first 13 games of the 2025-26 season. New York is 6-4 in their last 10 and is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Roughly one month into the season, the Knicks are one of two teams without a win on the road. However, New York has a chance to change that on Wednesday night. The Knicks are on the road to face the 4-11 Mavericks. Jalen Brunson has missed the last two Knicks games due to a Grade 1 ankle sprain. However, Brunson has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday. The 29-year-old could make his return for the Knicks vs. the Mavericks.

Jalen Brunson is trending toward being available for the Knicks on Wednesday

New York Knicks Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Right Ankle Sprain)

OG Anunoby: Out (Left Hamstring Strain) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 19, 2025



New York’s all-star PG Jalen Brunson suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain in a 124-107 loss to the Magic last Wednesday. Brunson missed two consecutive games for the Knicks due to injury. Ahead of the team’s matchup on Wednesday, November 19, Jalen Brunson has been upgraded to questionable. The two-time all-star has a legitimate chance of playing just one week after he rolled his ankle.

Last Wednesday, Brunson left Madison Square Garden in a walking boot and using crutches. Those were likely precautionary measures for Brunson. New York is lucky that their franchise captain will not miss significant time. In 2025-26, the Knicks are 1-1 without Brunson in the lineup. His 28.0 points and 6.5 assists per game lead the team this season.

Jalen Brunson warming up in Miami 5 days after spraining his right ankle Missing his 2nd game tonight pic.twitter.com/Wyil5WZ8ji — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 18, 2025

Jalen Brunson has scored 20+ points in nine of his 11 games to start 2025-26. Additionally, he’s had six games with 30+ points. He is an offensive catalyst for the Knicks, and they need his production on the court. If Jalen Brunson plays on Wednesday, he could have limited minutes. New York doesn’t want to risk any further injury with their franchise PG. The Knicks have plenty of depth who can step up and play extra minutes.

Starting PF O.G. Anunoby will not be available on Wednesday for the Knicks. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be reevaluated in two weeks. His absence has been felt on both sides of the floor. Anunoby is a defensive anchor for the Knicks along with Mikal Bridges. Additionally, he averages 15.8 points per game for New York. That is the fourth-highest on the team. While O.G. Anunoby will not play on Wednesday, the Knicks would love to see Jalen Brunson return to the starting lineup.