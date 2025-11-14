Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Diagnosed With Grade 1 Ankle Sprain

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson sustained a Grade 1 right ankle sprain in Wednesday night’s game and will be evaluated daily moving forward, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday.

Jalen Brunson Injured Same Ankle Last Season

Brunson was ruled out for Friday’s game against the Miami Heat after he suffered the injury on a drive to the basket with under two minutes remaining in the Knicks’ 124-107 home loss to the Orlando Magic.

Coach Mike Brown said Brunson turned his ankle but offered no further update. Brunson wasn’t available to answer questions after the game but was spotted leaving Madison Square Garden in a walking boot and using crutches.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson sustained a Grade 1 right ankle sprain and will miss Friday’s game against the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. He will be evaluated daily. pic.twitter.com/cqdzfmzxBa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2025



The Knicks trailed 115-99 at the time of Brunson’s injury. He recorded 31 points, three rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes of action before taking himself out of the game with 1:52 to play.

Per ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill, the injury is to the same ankle Brunson sprained last season that forced him to miss 15 games. It was initially declared a two-week injury, but he missed additional time before returning for the playoffs.

Brunson seemed to aggravate the ankle injury a few times in the first round, but the injury wasn’t significant enough to impact his play during New York’s run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Brunson Leads Knicks In Points, Assists

Through 11 games (all starts) this season, Brunson has averaged 28 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 33.9 minutes per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field, 36.9% from deep, and a career-best 86.3% at the foul line.

According to NBA.com, Jalen Brunson’s average time of possession with the ball last season was 8.6 seconds. He also averaged 6.04 dribbles per touch.

This season, his average time of possession with the ball is down to 7.6 seconds, and his dribbles per touch have dropped to 4.52. The two-time All-Star has been just as productive, despite fewer touches every game.

Brunson is averaging a usage rate of 32.1% and close to 21 shots per game, roughly 2.5 more than last year. His improved free throw shooting is elevating his offensive production as well.

The loss to the Magic snapped the Knicks’ five-game winning streak and was also their first defeat at home after starting the season 7-0 at MSG.

The Knicks conclude their seven-game homestand on Friday against the Heat. They will then kick off a five-game road trip on Monday at Miami.