Knicks’ Jalen Brunson has received a ton of criticism for his foul-bating in Game 2 vs. the Pistons

The Knicks were home Monday night for Game 2 vs. the Pistons in the first round. In Game 1, Detroit gave New York a good fight, but the Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter.

On Monday in Game 2, the Pistons battled the Knicks again. Detroit played another tough matchup and held on to win 100-94. One of the biggest storylines coming out of Game 2 is Jalen Brunson’s foul-bating. New York’s PG is a crafty player, but fans across the league are sick of his tactics. Social media has been buzzing about this topic since Game 2 ended.

Fans are tired of watching Jalen Brunson “foul-bating” to get calls

Jalen Brunson is UNWATCHABLE

pic.twitter.com/vFCMSMQJZy — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) April 22, 2025



In just Game 2 alone, there were at least three instances of Jalen Brunson foul-bating vs. the Pistons. Detroit’s Ausar Thompson is known for his defensive prowess. However, he had a tough time vs. Brunson in Game 2. Thompson fouled out of the game, and Brunson foul-baited him twice. One could argue that the defender needs to be more disciplined and not fall for the shot fake.

However, that’s easier said than done. Pistons players need to be aware that Jalen Brunson is foul-baiting in this series. The PG is keeping his feet planted and is waiting for his defender to leave the ground. Then, Brunson jumps forward, and there’s always contact. NBA scout Nate Duncan went on his X account and said Brunson’s level of foul-bating is worse than prime James Harden.

Duncan explained how Brunson does this on nearly every possession. Both offensively and defensively. Brunson is among the league leaders in charges drawn this season. That’s part of his game. Back in February, Bill Simmons had an interesting take on Brunson. He said in a league full of “floppers,” Jalen Brunson is “in a league of his own.” Simmons explained how he flops on coming off screens, in the pick-and-roll, or when someone bumps into him on a drive. Jalen Brunson is not the only player who is known for foul-bating, but it doesn’t help when he does it in a nationally televised postseason game.