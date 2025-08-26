Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Says He’s Still Chasing NBA Championship

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson revealed the childhood goal that still inspires him and many other professional basketball players — winning an NBA championship.

Jalen Brunson Has Always Dreamed Of Winning An NBA Title

During his Roommates Show podcast, Brunson acknowledged how his goal of winning a championship as a kid remains on his mind today, just months after the Knicks fell short against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

“All of my goals are basically team-based. That hasn’t changed. So, it’s about obviously winning — wanting to win a championship,” Brunson said. “That hasn’t changed. But I feel like success is subjective to what you want. People think you make a lot of money.”

"The main goal is always to win a chip. I don't think that's ever really gonna change." pic.twitter.com/gbOjP3209m — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) August 25, 2025



“That’s a successful career. It can be to some people, but obviously, others may be able to win,” Brunson added. “It varies from person to person, but I think, obviously, going through a journey and trying to perfect who you are as a basketball player, and then do whatever you can to try to win a championship.

“My definition of success has not changed. Honestly, I don’t know why I just babbled. It hasn’t changed. You win or you don’t succeed. Plain and simple.”

Josh Hart Echoed Brunson’s Comments

Brunson’s Knicks teammate, Josh Hart, shares the same goal.

“I don’t think mine has changed. I think the ultimate goal hasn’t changed,” Hart said. “And I think there are certain parts of success that I would say probably changed a little bit — like when I had kids and those sorts of things.

“But I think the main goal is always to win a chip. I don’t think that’s ever going to really change. But, for me, I will say there have been smaller things along the way that have changed the longer I’ve been in the league and matured.”

Last month, the Knicks extended Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million deal, which includes a player option for the 2029-30 season. New York also added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to upgrade its second unit.

In addition, the Knicks currently have Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and second-year center Ariel Hukporti as their available big man depth entering the 2025-26 season.

Knicks Have One Final Roster Spot To Fill

New York remains the frontrunners to sign unrestricted free agent Ben Simmons.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported in late July that New York has “continued to show strong interest in signing Simmons as teams in on Simmons await his decision” this summer.

“He’s garnered interest from several teams around the league. The Knicks also have maintained interest in Landry Shamet for that final roster spot.”

If not Simmons or Landry, the Knicks could use their final roster spot to sign a former NBA champion in Thomas Bryant. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest in 56 games (eight starts) last season with the Pacers.