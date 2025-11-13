Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Suffers Ankle Injury Against Magic

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson injured his right ankle on a drive to the basket with under two minutes remaining in Wednesday night’s 124-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Knicks Coach Mike Brown Said Jalen Brunson Turned His Ankle

Coach Mike Brown said Brunson turned his ankle but offered no further update. Brunson wasn’t available to answer questions after the game but was spotted leaving Madison Square Garden in a walking boot and using crutches.

The Knicks trailed 115-99 at the time of Brunson’s injury. He recorded 31 points, three rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes of action before taking himself out of the game with 1:52 to play.

Jalen Brunson headed to the locker room with an apparent leg injury at the end of Magic-Knicks. pic.twitter.com/ik7IBFvacm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 13, 2025



Per ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill, the injury is to the same ankle Brunson sprained last season that forced him to miss 15 games. It was initially declared a two-week injury, but he missed additional time before returning for the playoffs.

Brunson seemed to aggravate the ankle injury a few times in the first round but appeared unbothered by it during New York’s run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Through 11 games (all starts) this season, Brunson has averaged 28 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 33.9 minutes per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field, 36.9% from deep, and a career-best 86.3% at the foul line.

Brunson Seeing Fewer Touches Per Game

According to NBA.com, Jalen Brunson’s average time of possession with the ball last season was 8.6 seconds. He also averaged 6.04 dribbles per touch.

This season, his average time of possession with the ball is down to 7.6 seconds, and his dribbles per touch have dropped to 4.52. Despite fewer touches, the two-time All-Star has been just as productive.

Brunson is averaging a usage rate of 32.1% and close to 21 shots per game, roughly 2.5 more than last year. His improved free throw shooting is a potential factor as well.

The loss to the Magic snapped the Knicks’ five-game winning streak and was also their first defeat at home after starting the season 7-0 at MSG.

However, New York currently sits at 7-4 and owns the fourth-best net rating in the league. The team is 2½ games behind the top-seeded Detroit Pistons (10-2) in the Eastern Conference.

If Brunson misses any time, Miles McBride could potentially replace him in the starting lineup. This also means Karl-Anthony Towns will become the Knicks’ No. 1 option on the offensive side.