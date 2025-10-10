Knicks’ Jalen Brunson was made ‘untouchable’ in any deal involving Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Knicks and Bucks had trade discussions this offseason. Those talks were centered around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

New York had interest in acquiring the 30-year-old PF. However, there was one exception in trade talks. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Knicks deemed all-star PG Jalen Brunson “untouchable” in any deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s no surprise, as Brunson has been the team’s top player over the last three to four seasons. While New York would love to acquire Giannis, it would never consider trading Jalen Brunson.

For now, the Knicks and Bucks will not be striking a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former first-round pick is set to begin the 2025-26 season with Milwaukee. However, Giannis has sent mixed signals this offseason. Antetokounmpo is doubtful of the Bucks’ ability to compete for a championship moving forward. That’s left Giannis considering other options for his career. Recently, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo has one other team in mind besides the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an interest in joining the Knicks. Milwaukee and New York were involved in trade talks this August. However, the two sides did not strike a deal. In those discussions, the Knicks made it clear that PG Jalen Brunson was “untouchable.” Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Brunson signed with the Knicks after four years with the Mavericks.

The 29-year-old has quickly become a fan favorite and one of the most popular players in New York. During his 2024-25 campaign, Jalen Brunson started 65 of 82 games for the Knicks. He averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. Additionally, he was voted All-NBA second team and was named Clutch Player of the year in 2024-25.

While the Knicks had interest in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, they made Jalen Brunson “untouchable.” If New York wants to acquire Giannis, it’ll have to part ways with other talent on their roster. Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Mitchell Robinson will all be on the chopping block if the teams continue to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Knicks are lacking draft capital after giving up five first-round picks to acquire Bridges from the Nets. We’ll have to wait and see if New York is ever able to strike a deal for the superstar PF to play in Madison Square Garden.