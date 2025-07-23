Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson could be their answer at backup PG next season

In the 2024-25 season, the New York Knicks finished with a 51-31 record. That was third in the Eastern Conference. They made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers.

This offseason, the Knicks have made a few upgrades to their roster. They added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. As the 2025-26 season approaches in the fall, New York is still looking for players to add. The Knicks want PG depth, but the answer might already be on their team. Despite being an SG, Jordan Clarkson could easily play backup PG for the Knicks next season.

How effective will Jordan Clarkson be as the backup PG for New York?



The 2024-25 season was Jordan Clarkson’s 11th year in the NBA and sixth with the Jazz. The 33-year-old reached a contract buyout with the Jazz this offseason. After that, he signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal to join New York. Clarkson played in 37 games last season and made nine starts for Utah. He averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

There is a belief around the NBA that the Knicks will use Jordan Clarkson as the backup PG behind Jalen Brunson. Tom Thibodeau is no longer the head coach, and New York’s star players will not be overexerted. In the past, the Knicks’ starters played heavy minutes, and the backups would rarely see the court. Knicks fans hope new head coach Mike Brown has a different strategy for his rotations.

Jordan Clarkson is the perfect backup PG for New York. The 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year has always been an unselfish player. Clarkson has never had to be a full-time starter to be productive in the NBA. He’s more than capable of playing quality minutes off the bench. The veteran guard is a score-first type of player, but he can adjust his game when needed.

With Clarkson on the team, the Knicks have solid depth in the backcourt for the 2025-26 season. Jalen Brunson is the starting PG, and Mikal Bridges is the SG. Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride will come off the bench for New York, along with second-year pro Tyler Kolek. This offseason, the Knicks have one veteran’s minimum contract left to give out. Instead of targeting a PG, the team can sign the best available player. Jordan Clarkson has positional versatility to play PG and SG. How far will the Knicks make it in 2025-26?