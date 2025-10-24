NBA

Knicks’ Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson will miss their second-straight game due to injury

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated44 minutes ago on October 24, 2025

Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson knicks

To begin the 2025-26 season, the Knicks were at home on Wednesday to face the Cavaliers. New York had a 15-point lead at halftime. However, the Cavs rallied to tie the game 87-87 heading into the fourth quarter. 

In the end, New York beat Cleveland 119-111 and improved to 1-0 on the season. Against the Cavs, the Knicks were without two key role players. Josh Hart (back) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) were not available due to injury. On Friday, October 24, New York is at home to face the Celtics. For their second consecutive game, the Knicks will be without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson.

Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson are unavailable for the Knicks on Friday


Thursday, October 2, was the Knicks’ first preseason game in Abu Dhabi vs. the 76ers. They won that matchup 99-84. During that contest, Josh Hart played just seven minutes for New York. He exited the game early due to back spasms. The 30-year-old missed the rest of the Knicks’ preseason and the first game of the regular season on Wednesday. Due to his back injury, Josh Hart is unavailable for New York’s second game on Friday.

Along with Hart, Knicks’ big man Mitchell Robinson is out on Friday vs. Boston due to an ankle injury. Robinson last played on October 9 for New York in the preseason. In the team’s first three preseason games, Mitchell Robinson was a starter for first-year Knicks head coach Mike Brown. When he returns from injury, fans anticipate Robinson will be a starter alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

Before Tom Thibodeau was fired at the end of the 2025 playoffs, he made a tweak to New York’s rotation. Instead of starting Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson got the nod. It was beneficial to New York’s output on the court. However, the move happened too late. Mitchell Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury and is unavailable on Friday night vs. the Celtics.

New York will have a double big lineup when Mitchell Robinson is healthy. That will allow Karl-Anthony Towns to play PF and dominate against smaller opponents. Without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson in their first game of the season, head coach Mike Brown went deep into his bench rotation and used 11 players. New York won 119-11 vs. Cleveland. We’ll see if he implements a similar strategy on Friday evening vs. Boston.