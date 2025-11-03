Knicks’ Josh Hart is dealing with ‘a little bit of numbness’ in his shooting hand

On Sunday, November 2, the New York Knicks played their second straight game vs. the Chicago Bulls. The Knicks lost 135-125 this past Friday. Against the Bulls on Sunday, New York took care of business with a 128-116 win.

With that win, the Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak and are 3-3. Due to injuries, it’s been a slow start to the 2025-26 season for backup Josh Hart. He had his best performance of the season so far with 14 points and nine rebounds. After the game, Hart told the media that he is dealing with “a little bit of numbness” in his shooting hand. New York will monitor his hand injury as the season progresses.

Josh Hart is dealing with a lingering hand injury early in the 2025-26 season

“My nerve hasn’t fully gotten back to what it was before. There’s a little bit of tingling, a little bit of numbness in part of my hand. Hopefully, at some point, that nerve will get back, hopefully sooner rather than later. Right now, it’s a process.” – Josh Hart on his injury pic.twitter.com/XdmGjbMCtu — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 3, 2025



During training camp for the Knicks in 2025-26, Josh Hart suffered a back injury. This forced him to miss a majority of the preseason. Additionally, Hart missed the first game of the regular season for New York. After missing the first game of the 2025-26 season, Josh Hart has played in five straight contests for the Knicks. He led the NBA with 37.6 minutes per game last season. With new head coach Mike Brown, Hart’s role has been drastically reduced.

Hart is averaging 23.0 minutes per game in 2025-26. During the 2025 playoffs, Josh Hart suffered an injury to his right index finger. He played through the injury and did not have surgery when the Knicks’ season was over. Unfortunately, Hart re-aggravated the hand injury during the training camp, and it’s lingered.

Mike Brown on Josh Hart saying he’s playing thru a nerve injury in shooting hand: “News to me. Casey [Smith, Knicks VP sports medicine] handling it best he can & Josh too. He had 14 & 9 so can’t wait til he’s fully healthy––look out😆 Doing a heckuva job playing catchup for us” pic.twitter.com/l7qLfhkO5b — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 3, 2025

After New York’s 128-116 win on Sunday vs. the Bulls, Josh Hart admitted to “a little bit of numbness” in his shooting hand. The 30-year-old said he is going through some physical and mental adversity early in the 2025-26 season. Given the fact that it’s his shooting hand, Josh Hart has been ineffective offensively to start the year. Even with a 14-point performance on Sunday, Hart is averaging 5.0 points per game this season. That’s on pace for the lowest of his career. However, the Knicks still have 76 more games in the regular season.

That is plenty of time for Josh Hart to improve his statistics for 2025-26. While his offensive output is lacking, Josh Hart still played with great intensity. Along with his 14 points, Hart had nine rebounds and three assists in New York’s win vs. Chicago. Luckily, the Knicks have solid depth at guard in 2025-26, and the team is surviving while Josh Hart deals with a lingering hand injury. New York is home on Monday, November 3, to face the Wizards.