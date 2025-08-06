Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns Haven’t Discussed Contract Extension

The New York Knicks and star center Karl-Anthony Towns have yet to negotiate a contract extension this summer, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday on The Hoop Collective podcast.

Karl-Anthony Towns Has Three Years Left On His Contract

Towns, who was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last October, is entering the second season of a four-year, $220 million contract he originally signed with the Wolves. The deal includes a player option for 2027-28.

“The Knicks have the option of riding this core out, or their pathway forward is to make a trade. Mikal Bridges got extended this summer. We have not heard anything about Karl-Anthony Towns getting extended,” Windhorst said.

“And I don’t think it has a commentary on Towns or the season he had. I just think that Towns has three years and about $160 million left on his contract. Actually, I think it’s more than that, I think it’s $170 [million], and there would be some challenge to trade that.”

Tim Bontemps noted during the podcast that Towns’ situation is more comparable to Rudy Gobert’s — who was dealt by Utah while still under a large contract — than Devin Booker’s, who the Phoenix Suns extended last month.

Knicks Could Have Traded Karl-Anthony Towns For Kevin Durant

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported in June that New York made an offer to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline in February. Durant was in favor of a trade to the Knicks, but a deal was never reached.

Towns was already a valuable trade piece for New York last season.

Such a trade could have worked for both teams, as Towns’ cap hit was $49.2 million last season and $53.14 million for 2025-26. Durant earned $51.17 million in 2024-25, and he is slated to make $54.17 million in 2025-26.

Towns received his fifth All-Star selection and third All-NBA Third-Team nod of his NBA career with the Knicks. The 7-footer averaged 24.4 points, a career-high 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 35 minutes in 72 games.

Towns Has Shined In New York

According to Basketball Reference, Towns posted 44 points and 13 rebounds in a 116-107 win over the Miami Heat on Oct. 29. He finished 17-of-25 shooting from the field, 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-for-6 at the foul line.

The 44 points also were the most in a game by a Knicks center since Patrick Ewing in 1995.

Towns also became the first player in Knicks franchise history with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 65% shooting in a game since Carmelo Anthony in 2014.

For his play in December, Towns was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the first time in his career. He led the Knicks to a 12-2 record that month, averaging 23.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.