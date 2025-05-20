New York Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns threw shade at the Boston Celtics by wearing a hilarious “F—k Boston” T-shirt during Sunday night’s Mets-Yankees game.

Towns went viral on social media when he was spotted on the Jumbotron rocking the shirt. The 7-footer received thunderous applause as fans of New York’s two baseball teams cheered during the Yankees’ 8-2 win.

Karl-Anthony Towns is at Yankee Stadium tonight! 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/eoHHbb3xIx — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 19, 2025



Towns was smiling in a suite alongside his girlfriend Jordyn Woods, who he has been dating since March 2020. The five-time All-Star was a big Knicks fan growing up in New Jersey.

The T-shirt also featured Jason Dantona, a die-hard Knicks fan who became famous for his appearance in a Sidetalk NYC video after the team’s victory over the Celtics in the 2021 regular-season opener.

Karl-Anthony Towns Admires Jason Dantona’s L Meme

During the video segment, Dantona put his fingers in an L shape on his forehead and danced after saying “f–k Boston” in a chaotic scene outside of Madison Square Garden.

Dantona was shocked to hear the news that Towns showed up to the MLB game wearing the shirt.

“I thought they were messing with me,” he told TMZ Sports on Monday. “I had known the shirt was released a couple of weeks ago before we knew that we were playing the Celtics, but I didn’t really expect any of the players to wear it on them.”

“Didn’t believe it at first, but then social media kind of went crazy with it, and I saw the posts from the Yankees and even the MLB, and I was just it was a really cool moment.”

Towns averaged 19.8 points and 12.7 rebounds per game against the Celtics. The Knicks made their first conference finals since 2000 when they faced the Indiana Pacers, who they’ll face again starting Wednesday at MSG.

The winner will take on either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA Finals.