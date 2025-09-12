Knicks, Landry Shamet Agree To 1-Year Contract

Free agent guard Landry Shamet has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the New York Knicks, his agent, George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday.

Landry Shamet To Enter Eighth NBA Season

The deal will allow Shamet to stay with the Knicks for his eighth NBA season. Shamet appeared in 50 games off the bench with New York last season, averaging 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Per SNY’s Ian Begley, Shamet had “other options” but chose to come back to the Knicks because he “wanted to return to a locker room he liked” and help the Eastern Conference contender “compete for a title.”

Over New York’s final ten regular-season games, Landry Shamet averaged 12.2 points and 3.3 made treys in 22.6 minutes while shooting 49% from the floor, 49% from deep and 100% from the charity stripe. The only other player to average more than seven made three-pointers per-36… — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 11, 2025



Shamet was selected 26th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 draft out of Wichita State. However, Philadelphia traded the 6-foot-4 guard during his rookie season.

He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns.

Shamet To Compete With Garrison Mathews For Roster Spot

New York also signed guard Garrison Mathews to a training camp deal, and Shamet is “expected to compete for a roster spot,” according to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

Shamet, 28, opened training camp in New York ahead of his 2024-25 season, but he was waived by the team after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.

The Missouri native eventually signed with the Knicks in Dec. 2024 after recovering, and he made his team debut just one day after agreeing to a contract.

Last season, Shamet averaged 5.7 points on a career-best 46.1% shooting from the field and 39.7% from 3-point territory. He recorded a season-high 29 points in New York’s regular-season finale at Brooklyn on April 13.

Because Shamet’s contract is non-guaranteed, it’s unclear if he’ll have a spot in the Knicks rotation at the start of the 2025-26 season under new head coach Mike Brown.

When the signing is official, Shamet will be the 13th player under contract. All three of New York’s two-way spots remain open, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is still a two-way restricted free agent.