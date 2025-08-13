Knicks Linked To Former NBA Champion Thomas Bryant

The New York Knicks could use their final roster spot to sign a former NBA champion in Thomas Bryant. The Knicks have already added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to upgrade their second unit.

Bryant, 28, would be an excellent addition to New York’s frontcourt. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest in 56 games (eight starts) last season with the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks currently have Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and second-year center Ariel Hukporti as their only available big man depth. This could become a problem come time to the 2026 playoffs.

Thomas Bryant Would Provide Big-Man Insurance For Knicks

Bryant has also played for the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Denver Nuggets, where he was a part of the 2023 NBA championship squad.

New York should be targeting the former second-rounder because of his size and playoff experience.

“One position the Knicks may want to heavily consider using this spot for is the center spot. Their current rotation is made up of Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Ariel Hukporti, and if they start the double-big lineup, this essentially leaves them one backup five to start the year,” wrote SNY’s David Vertsberger.

“They have interesting alternative options at the center like sliding newly-signed Guerschon Yabusele down a position or playing OG Anunoby there, and can always move Robinson back to the bench. However, signing a depth piece at the position like Thomas Bryant gives them more security in case injuries hit.”

In Indiana’s 129-113 home win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 8, Bryant recorded a season-high 22 points on 9-for-16 (56.3%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) from beyond the arc.

Bryant also played a critical role in the Pacers defeating New York during last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

After seeing limited playing time earlier in the series, Bryant came off the bench in Game 6 to score 11 points and drain three 3-pointers in 13 minutes of action to help Indiana reach its first NBA Finals since 2000.

However, the Pacers went on to lose in seven games to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

New York Still Interested In Ben Simmons

The Knicks remain the frontrunners to sign unrestricted free agent Ben Simmons. It has been rumored that New York will offer a veteran minimum contract to the three-time All-Star.

Simmons appeared in 51 total games (24 starts) split between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 22 minutes per contest.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported in late July that New York has “continued to show strong interest in signing Simmons as teams in on Simmons await his decision” this summer.

“He’s garnered interest from several teams around the league. The Knicks also have maintained interest in Landry Shamet for that final roster spot.”

Based on New York’s needs, Thomas would be the better signing.