There’s reportedly “mutual” interest between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd for the Knicks’ current vacancy, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“The way I would describe this is there’s mutual intrigue on both sides,” Windhorst reported during a Monday appearance on SportsCenter.

Jason Kidd Was Previously Traded As Head Coach

Windhorst noted that the Mavericks could potentially negotiate a trade with the Knicks involving Kidd.

Kidd was previously dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks as a head coach for two second-round picks in 2014. He also previously coached Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who played with the Mavs in 2021-22.

In addition, Kidd spent the final year of his playing career with New York as part of the team’s 2012-13 season. He averaged 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 76 games in a Knicks uniform.

Knicks Expected To Request Dallas’ Permission To Interview Kidd

On Friday, NBA insider Marc Stein also reported that the Knicks were expected to request Dallas’ permission to interview Kidd “in the coming days.”

However, The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported that the “expectation” is that the Mavericks will deny the request, as Kidd still has two years left on his contract.

New York began its search for a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau three days after the team was eliminated in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Kidd Has Winning Record With Mavs Across Four Seasons

Kidd has been an NBA head coach for nine years. He owns a record of 179-149 (.546) in four seasons with the Mavericks, including a 2024 NBA Finals appearance.

Dallas’ goal to return to the Finals was interrupted when the team made the shocking decision to trade superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Kidd “didn’t always enjoy being Dallas’ spokesperson” following the Doncic trade, according to Edwards.

Other potential head coach candidates for the Knicks include former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown and ex-Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

A source informed Edwards on Monday that Ex-Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego could also be of interest.