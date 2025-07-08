Mike Brown has proved that he has the experience to lead the Knicks back to the top. He already knows what a team needs to become NBA championships, as he’s worked with four in the past. This is why the Manhattan club has finally decided to stamp their signature and hire him as head coach.

While New York has only earned two champions in half a century, they’ve grown closer in recent history under Tom Thibodeau. However, after losing in the last Eastern Conference Finals, they identified how the roster needs stronger leadership and indication from their main tactician.

Brown, who is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, had been offered the job last week. Nevertheless, it wasn’t until this Monday that the club announced the deal was official, even though terms of the contract are yet to be disclosed.

“After a thorough and extensive search process, we are pleased to announce Mike Brown as the head coach of the New York Knicks,” Knicks president Leon Rose expressed in a statement at there start of the week.

The executive then added: “Mike has coached on the biggest stages in our sport and brings championship pedigree to our organization. His experience leading the bench during the NBA Finals, winning four titles as an assistant coach, and his ability to grow and develop players will all help us as we aim to bring a championship to New York for our fans.”

Brown was instrumental in Sacramento’s first postseason run since 2006, when he led the squad to a 48-34 record back in the 2022-23 campaign. The veteran coach not only earned the Coach of the Year award that season, but was also voted in when he led the Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals.

“I would like to welcome Mike Brown to New York and the Knicks organization,” owner James Dolan shared in a statement of his own. “Leon and our staff ran a thorough and thoughtful process that led our organization to Mike, and I’m pleased to see him on the sideline for us next season.”