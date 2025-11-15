Knicks’ OG Anunoby Sustains Left Hamstring Strain Against Heat

Knicks forward OG Anunoby sustained a left hamstring strain in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against the Miami Heat and did not return, the team announced.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Anunoby appeared to suffer the injury while on a fast break. The 6-foot-7 wing grabbed at his hamstring after missing a layup and immediately exited the game.

Jordan Clarkson started the second half in Anunoby’s place. Josh Hart, Landry Shamet, and Clarkson are all potential candidates for more playing time with the former Raptor sidelined.

Anunoby, a 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Second Team member, was off to a solid start to the 2025-26 season, averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 33.5 minutes through 11 games (all starts).

Prior to his injury, Anunoby was shooting 48.3% from the field, 39.7% from 3-point territory, and 76% at the free throw line. The 28-year-old posted a season-high 26 points in a loss at Chicago on Oct. 31.

Anunoby played 74 games last season to tie his career high — the second time he has eclipsed 70 games in a season. He also set career highs of 18 points and 36.6 minutes per contest.

Jalen Brunson Diagnosed With Grade 1 Right Ankle Sprain

In other news, Jalen Brunson was ruled out Friday after he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury late in the Knicks’ 124-107 home loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Head coach Mike Brown was asked by reporters why Brunson was still playing with New York down 16 points with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve been a part of some crazy, crazy comebacks,” Brown said before Friday’s game, according to Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News.

“I’m trying to win the game. A couple minutes left. A stop and two 3s, and it’s a two-possession game. That’s all I was trying to do, is win the game.”

Miles McBride was moved into the starting lineup with Brunson out.

Per ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill, the injury is to the same ankle Brunson sprained last season that forced him to miss 15 games. It was initially declared a two-week injury, but he missed additional time before returning for the playoffs.

Through 11 games (all starts) this season, Brunson has averaged 28 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 33.9 minutes per contest while shooting 46.7% from the floor, 36.9% from deep, and a career-best 86.3% at the foul line.

The Knicks start a five-game road trip on Monday at Miami.