Knicks Break Through in Las Vegas

The New York Knicks won the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup, beating the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in Las Vegas. The victory gave New York its first significant trophy since 1973. The Knicks trailed in the second half but mounted a strong rally late in the game to take control. Their balanced attack and resilience on both ends helped build a lead in the fourth quarter that San Antonio could not erase.

Big Performances Fuel New York

OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 28 points, hitting key shots from long range. Jalen Brunson added 25 points and eight assists, and was a force in transition and clutch moments down the stretch. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson and the bench provided valuable scoring. The Knicks outscored the Spurs 35-19 in the fourth quarter, swinging momentum and sealing the win.

New York’s depth showed throughout the Cup run. Brunson’s leadership and consistent scoring helped spark their late-season push, and the team’s defense tightened in critical stretches. Head coach Mike Brown saw his unit respond under pressure, channeling past struggles into a historic night in Vegas.

Spurs Battle, Wembanyama Shows Heart

San Antonio battled hard and led by as many as 11 points late in the third quarter. Victor Wembanyama, playing under a minutes restriction after returning from a calf injury, scored 18 points off the bench. His presence lifted the Spurs in spurts, and he showed flashes of dominance on both ends.

The Spurs’ young core, including Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox, fought through adversity. Harper led San Antonio with 21 points, while Fox chipped in with scoring and playmaking. Despite their effort, the Spurs could not slow New York’s fourth-quarter surge, and they shot poorly down the stretch.

What Comes Next

For the Knicks, the NBA Cup title boosts confidence and momentum as the regular season continues. The team proved it can rally and win tight games on a big stage. The trophy also adds to growing expectations for deeper playoff contention.

For Wembanyama and the Spurs, the loss offers lessons and motivation. The young star’s performance reminded fans of his talent, even if it fell short of silverware. He now shifts focus to staying healthy and leading San Antonio’s charge in the long NBA season.