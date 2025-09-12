NBA

Knicks sign former Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon, to a one-year deal

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

September 12, 2025

This offseason, there were rumors around the league that New York wanted to add depth at PG. The Knicks were in contact with several players. 

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Knicks signed two PGs as depth pieces for the upcoming year. Yesterday, it was reported that Landry Shamet signed a one-year deal with New York. On Friday morning, the Knicks also signed Malcolm Brogdon to a one-year deal. He was on the team’s radar this offseason, and they have added two veteran players behind Jalen Brunson.

New York has plenty of depth at PG after signing Malcolm Brogdon on Friday


The New York Knicks will be Malcolm Brogdon’s fourth team in as many seasons in 2025-26. He was a member of the Washington Wizards last year, appearing in 24 games and making 13 starts. Brogdon missed time early in the season due to injury and then made his way back to the lineup. However, he suffered a left ankle sprain in February and missed the team’s final 28 games in 2024-25. This offseason, the 32-year-old was an unrestricted free agent.

Malcolm Brodgon met with several teams, but ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Knicks. Now, Brogdon joins one of the premier contenders in the Eastern Conference. New York made the conference finals last season but lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks want to make another deep run in the postseason. That’s why they added Malcolm Brogdon on Friday morning.

In 24 games with the Wizards last season, Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He averaged 23.5 minutes per game. Malcolm Brogdon is not far removed from winning Sixth Man of the Year with Boston in 2022-23. In 67 games off the bench that season, Brogdn averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. What’s to say Brogdon cannot give New York that type of production off the bench?

Along with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, the Knicks also added Landry Shamet this offseason. Both players signed one-year deals with New York. Shamet was a member of the Knicks in 2024-25, playing in 50 games off the bench. He averaged 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. First-year Knicks head coach Mike Brown has plenty of depth at PG for the 2025-26 season. Jalen Brunson is the unquestioned starter. New York also has Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, and Tyler Kolek. How far can that group of PGs take the Knicks next season?