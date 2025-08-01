Knicks Still Targeting Former All-Star Ben Simmons

The New York Knicks have a roster spot available for a veteran minimum contract, and one player the Eastern Conference contender is reportedly eyeing is Ben Simmons.

Knicks Have Maintained Interest In Ben Simmons

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, “As of earlier this week, New York continued to show strong interest in signing Simmons as teams in on Simmons await his decision. He’s garnered interest from several teams around the league. The Knicks also have maintained interest in Landry Shamet for that final roster spot.”

Simmons, 29, has been a focal point in discussions this offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him No. 1 overall in the 2016 NBA draft, but he missed his first year due to a foot injury.

He returned for the 2017-18 season and was named Rookie of the Year. The LSU product was also a three-time All-Star and a two-time All-Defensive member in his four seasons with the Sixers.

However, Simmons’ career took a downward trajectory due to injuries and an extended contract holdout with Philadelphia. He missed the entire 2021-22 season and has appeared in just 98 games in the past three campaigns.

Simmons appeared in 51 total games (24 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers during the 2024-25 season, averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 22 minutes per contest.

Despite his athleticism and size, the 6-foot-10 Simmons scored only four total points over five playoff games with the Clippers this past spring.

Celtics Or Suns Could Offer Simmons A Deal

NBA insider Marc Stein noted last month that Simmons had drawn interest from four teams.

“League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I’m told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York, and Sacramento,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his July 21st article.

The Celtics are the current favorites to sign the former Clippers guard, according to BetUS Sportsbook. Boston has the best odds (+185), followed by the Suns (+255) and Knicks (+375).

The Knicks could add Simmons to bolster frontcourt depth, but he’s never been a long-range threat. The seven-year veteran, however, is still a reliable defender.

Per Spotrac, Simmons is coming off the final season of his five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension signed with the 76ers in 2019. He is now represented by Bernie Lee.