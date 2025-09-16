Veteran point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is looking for another shot at the NBA. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Smith will work out with the New York Knicks this week as he attempts a league comeback.

A Career Searching for Stability

Smith, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, entered the league with expectations of becoming a dynamic two-way guard. His athleticism and defensive energy stood out, but offensive struggles limited his impact.

Over seven NBA seasons, Smith has averaged 9.7 points per game while shooting just 29.8 percent from three-point range. Despite flashes of promise, inconsistency and injuries prevented him from securing a long-term role.

Smith spent parts of three seasons with the Knicks before his last NBA stint in 2023-24 with the Brooklyn Nets. He then signed with Real Madrid but appeared in only two EuroLeague games before parting ways with the club in February.

Knicks’ Current Backcourt Picture

New York enters the 2025 season with strong depth at guard. Jalen Brunson remains the team’s cornerstone and floor leader. The Knicks bolstered his support with the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Jordan Clarkson during the offseason.

Brogdon, a steady veteran playmaker, brings valuable insurance behind Brunson. Clarkson adds proven scoring off the bench. Together, they give New York one of the league’s deeper backcourts.

Despite that, the Knicks are keeping an open door for Smith. His defensive ability and experience could still carve him a situational role if he impresses during workouts and training camp.

Fighting for a Comeback

At 27, Smith’s NBA window is narrowing, but his determination remains clear. A successful workout could earn him a training camp invite or even a non-guaranteed contract.

For New York, the risk is minimal. Bringing in a former lottery pick with defensive upside provides another option in case of injuries or depth issues.

Whether Smith re-establishes himself in the NBA remains uncertain, but his effort to fight back into the league adds another chapter to a career defined by perseverance.