Knicks’ Towns Questionable For Game 5 Due To Knee Contusion

New York Knicks star Karl-Antony Towns is questionable for Game 5 of the East Finals due to a left knee contusion.

Towns hurt himself in the fourth quarter of Game 4 when colliding with Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith. Both players were in pain after the incident. Towns could be seen grabbing his knee multiple times after and moved gingerly.

The Knicks are facing elimination trailing the series 3-1 and losing Towns would be a massive blow. He has averaged 25.8 points and 11.5 rebounds through four games of the East Finals. The 29 year old was massive for the Knicks in leading them to their only win of the series.

Mitchell Robinson has been starting at center for the Knicks. It’s quite possible that head coach Tom Thibodeau keeps him there and re-insert Josh Hart into the starting lineup if Towns were in fact to miss the game.

If there is any kind of saving grace, it’s that the Knicks have defended better when only of Jalen Brunson or Towns has been on the court. Still, losing that much offensive firepower against a team as offensively potent as the Pacers would be a nightmare to overcome.

Game 5 is Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST in New York.

Knicks In Desperation Against Road Beasts

Indiana is 6-1 on the road this postseason including taking both games in New York this series.

As we saw against the Cleveland Cavaliers a series ago, this Indiana team knows how to put its foot on the throat and keep it there. They are just as adept at overcoming big deficits as they are front running. A hobbled Towns will be like blood in the water for this Pacers team.

Tyrese Haliburton was ready to bring out the Reggie Miller choke celebration in Game 1. One can absolutely expect Haliburton to have something else up his sleeve if the Pacers can indeed close out this series at Madison Square Garden.

Trae Young can only look on with envy.