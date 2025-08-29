Knicks, Wolves Linked To Malcolm Brogdon Amid Warriors Rumors

Although the Golden State Warriors could eventually sign Malcolm Brogdon, two other teams reportedly remain linked to the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year — the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Knicks, Timberwolves, Warriors Interested In Malcolm Brogdon

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Thursday that Brogdon’s “been on the radar for” both clubs. The Knicks, however, have only one roster spot available for a veteran minimum contract.

Fischer noted that Golden State’s “long-running stalemate” with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga “has contributed to the uncomfortable wait” for Brogdon’s potential signing.

Kuminga hasn’t accepted the $7.9 million qualifying offer he received earlier this summer, and the Warriors are refusing to up their two-year, $45 million contract offer.

Since restricted free agents have until the Oct. 1 deadline to accept a qualifying offer, Golden State is expecting the contract stalemate to extend into September.

The delay with Kuminga has also prevented the team from completing its expected signings of Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and second-round pick Will Richard.

Several Teams Wanted To Sign Brogdon This Offseason

Earlier this offseason, Fischer reported that eight teams were interested in Brogdon.

“That list includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Milwaukee Bucks,” he wrote on July 7.

Fischer then provided an update on July 17 during Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook.

“For Malcolm Brogdon, I don’t think Milwaukee is still a landing spot for him, especially after they brought in Cole Anthony on a buyout from Memphis. But teams like: Sacramento, New Orleans, Minnesota, [and] Golden State still have plenty of interest in Brogdon,” he said.

The Kings are expected to sign Russell Westbrook at some point this offseason.

Brogdon Entering 10th NBA Season

Brogdon, 32, appeared in just 24 games (13 starts) for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 23.5 minutes per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and just 28.6% from 3-point range.

In Washington’s 124-114 road loss to Milwaukee on Nov. 30, he recorded a season-high 29 points on 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the floor to go with a pair of 3-pointers.

Despite flashes of offensive consistency, his season ended with a sprained ankle in February.

The Virginia product has played just 63 games over the past two seasons. He will be entering his 10th NBA season in 2025-26. The 6-foot-4 Brogdon is also an extension-eligible candidate this summer, as his two-year, $45 million contract has officially expired.