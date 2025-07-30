An autographed pair of Adidas EQT Top 10 shoes that Kobe Bryant wore in his first NBA career start with the Los Angeles Lakers have sold for $240,000 at SCP Auctions, the second-largest sum ever paid for a pair of his sneakers.

Kobe Bryant Signed His Adidas EQT Top 10 Sneakers In Early Career Style

According to ESPN’s Dan Hajducky, photo-matching company Sports Investors Authentication matched the shoes to “being worn by Kobe Bryant on January 28, 1997 — Bryant’s first career NBA game as a starter.”

Both shoes are signed, and both autographs include letters of authentication from Professional Sports Authenticator’s authentication arm, PSA/DNA.

“The size 13.5 sneakers show heavy use, with creasing and scuffing throughout. The soles and mudguards exhibit moderate tread wear. Both shoes have been signed by Bryant in bold black permanent marker in his early career style,” the item description reads.

Bryant was selected No. 13 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA draft out of Lower Merion High School. The late Hall of Famer was then traded to the Lakers a month later for Vlade Divac.

Per Basketball Reference, Bryant played in 34 games with the Lakers before his first career start, averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 13 minutes per contest.

Bryant Became The Youngest Player To Start An NBA Game

In his first start on Jan. 28, 1997, Bryant scored 12 points on 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from the field to go with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in a 102-83 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

At 18 years, 158 days old, Bryant became the youngest player to start an NBA game in league history.

In February, the Nike Kobe 8 Elite “Lakers Home” sneakers Bryant was wearing when he tore an Achilles in 2013 sold for $660,000 at Sotheby’s. The jersey he donned in that game also sold for $1.2 million.

Then in April, a jersey that was photo-matched to the one he wore during his first regular-season game fetched $7 million. It was the highest amount of money any Bryant item has sold for.

The jersey eclipsed the $5.84 million spent on a game-worn, signed jersey from the 2007-08 season in which Bryant won his lone MVP award.