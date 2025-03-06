Back when superstars Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant made their NBA debuts, there was no real way of knowing that their careers would stretch far beyond the Hall of Fame, and eventually both be considered one of the best athletes to ever play the sport of basketball.

Nowadays, the jerseys worn on their first games are set to sell millions of dollars as they go up for auction this spring. According to a press release from Sotheby’s, experts expect both shirts to go for a combined $20 million, or at least $10 million a piece.

“Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s first NBA career jerseys are not just memorabilia; they are enduring symbols of the ambition, skill, and willpower that defined their legendary careers,” said Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectibles at Sotheby’s. “They are as rare as they come.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s first game-worn NBA jerseys will soon be up for auction at Sotheby’s, with experts estimating that the two jerseys could collectively sell for up to $20 million 🤯 (Via @TMZ_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/mLQLIp7r6d — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 6, 2025

According to the auction company, Jordan’s signed game-worn jersey from the 1980s is a “unicorn” rarely found on the market. Apparently, a company specialized in authenticating and selling sports memorabilia, analyzed 130 uniforms worn by the Bulls legend, but only accepted four as truly authentic.

This one in particular was his Chicago‘s preseason debut on October 5, 1984. “Debut games are unique milestones that every athlete experiences only once in their journey, making these jerseys especially coveted,” Watcher said, calling this the “moment where the hype of their pre-professional career finally comes to bear in the big leagues.”

Kobe Bryant’s seems to be just as rare, as it dates to the beginning of his legendary career with the Lakers. His purple and gold’s number 8 jersey, matches moments like his NBA Media Day, his preaseason debut on October 1996, and his first official match one month later.

“This jersey is a tangible connection to the early stages of Bryant’s career, which would culminate in five NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, and an iconic legacy as one of the greatest players in basketball history,” Sotheby’s guaranteed.