Kon Knueppel Claims Rookie of the Month After Hot Start

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has earned the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award for October and November. He beat out teammate Ryan Kalkbrenner and third overall pick VJ Edgecombe for the honor. Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick, won the Western Conference award.

How Charlotte Landed Knueppel

The Hornets entered the 2025 NBA Draft lottery tied for the best odds to secure the top pick after finishing 19-63. That spot would have given them a chance to select Flagg, who dominated college basketball during the winter and spring. The lottery did not break their way. Charlotte fell to the fourth pick and missed out on Duke’s star forward.

They pivoted quickly and selected Kon Knueppel, Flagg’s college teammate and one of the most efficient wings in the class. The decision already looks like a major success.

Strong Debut Month

Knueppel delivered across his first month as a pro. He averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 47.0% from the field and 41.3% from three on 8.4 attempts per game. His scoring, versatility, and confidence helped stabilize a young roster that is still searching for consistency.

He becomes the third Hornets rookie this decade to win Rookie of the Month. Brandon Miller claimed the honor from January through March of 2024, and LaMelo Ball earned it from December through March in the 2020–21 season.

Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson was high on Knueppel long before draft night. During a pre-draft workout, Peterson told head coach Charles Lee, “He’s so hard on himself, which is exactly what you want. He cares. He cares to the highest level. The character, the person, IQ, all that.”

A Promising Draft Class

Charlotte’s entire draft haul has drawn early praise. Knueppel projects as a future All-Star. Kalkbrenner and Sion Jameshave shown the tools to become reliable role players. Liam McNeeley has flashed potential despite limited early production.

A Step Toward Relevance

The Hornets remain in the early stages of a long rebuild, but Knueppel’s rise gives the franchise a clear building block. He has been Charlotte’s best player through the opening stretch and already shows the traits of a future franchise face.