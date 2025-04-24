Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis had his head split open by a fully bludgeoned but inadvertent elbow from Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze in the third quarter of Game 2.

Paolo Banchero took a midrange jumper, after which the two 7-footers got tangled and Bitadze lost his balance. His elbow flung out as a result and Porzingis’ head immediately started bleeding profusely.

As Porzingis went to the locker room for treatment, the Boston faithful gave him a standing ovation, which he lapped up.

“I love my WWE moments,” Porzingis said postgame. “And then you know me. I always love engaging with the crowd. And I already knew, getting hit again, blood again — the crowd was going to go with it.”

The 29-year-old did return to the game and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes. The blow to the head didn’t make him shy away from contact as he got to the free-throw line for 14 attempts.

Boston won, 109-100, as Jaylen Brown erupted for 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal. They now lead the best-of-seven 2-0.

Game 3 will be Friday at 7 p.m. EST in Orlando.

Celtics Ready To Play Bully Ball

Physicality has been a big subject in this series, and Porzingis showed the Magic that the Celtics are prepared to fight fire with fire.

Al Horford noted he wasn’t impressed by the manner in which the Magic defended Jayson Tatum, accusing them of “extra” physicality. Tatum injured his wrist in Game 1 and was unable to play Game 2. It was the first playoff game he’s missed in his career.

“We’re not going to let anybody punk us,” Porzingis said. “And we expect teams to be doing this kind of stuff, to get in our heads, to try to provoke us, to try to maybe get some reaction out of us, some technical [foul] maybe, something. It’s an emotional game, obviously, so we weren’t surprised, but we’re just not going to take it. So, we’re going to hit them right back.”