The latest Kristaps Porzingis injury update sees the Celtics star listed as questionable to make his return to the floor in Friday’s clash with the Miami Heat.

Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Questionable to make return vs Heat

Earlier this week, the Latvian revealed he is battling a ‘viral illness’ that the team hasn’t been able to fully identify yet.

If it was up to Porzingis himself, it sounds like he would’ve made his return to action already as he replied to a fan on social media saying he would play against the Los Angeles Lakers last Saturday.

After participating in shootaround that night, Porzingis was downgraded to out and it seems like the decision was taken out of his hands and deferred to the team doctors.

The 29-year-old mentioned he is recovering and getting better, and the fact he is questionable for tonight’s meeting with the Miami Heat looks a step in the right direction.

Porzingis hasn’t featured since Boston’s loss on the road to the Detroit Pistons on February 26th over two weeks ago, missing seven straight games.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on NBA Countdown before the OKC game on Wednesday that the Celtics are treating it as ‘day-to-day’ and ‘don’t quite know’ when he will return.

Injury Report at MIA: Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) – QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford (left big toe sprain) – PROBABLE

Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) – QUESTIONABLE

Derrick White (left knee contusion) -… — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2025

Porzingis is shooting a career-high 40.3% from downtown this season

The Celtics could be shorthanded in Florida on Friday with five of the team’s top six players featured on the injury report.

As per the best online sportsbooks, Boston is eight-point favorites to overcome Miami and move to 3-0 in the season series.

In 32 games this season, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a night on a career-high 40.3% shooting from three.

Injury woes have been a mainstay in his Celtics career so far, missing the majority of Boston’s triumphant playoff run with calf and ankle injuries.

That rare tendon injury in his ankle forced him to undergo offseason surgery and miss the opening month of the 2024/25 campaign.