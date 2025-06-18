Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors: Suns Eyeing Celtics Center

The Boston Celtics are mulling their options this offseason as they attempt to reduce a historic luxury tax bill following Jayson Tatum’s torn Achilles, and one way to accomplish that is by trading veteran center Kristaps Porzingis.

Celtics Could Trade Kristaps Porzingis To Reduce Tax Penalty

Boston enters the summer with $231 million in salary and a $263 million tax penalty, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. For every $3 million spent on a player, it will cost the Celtics $25 million in additional tax penalties. They are approximately $22 million over the second apron.

The Celtics are also currently projected to exceed the second tax apron in 2025-26 by just under $20 million, per Spotrac. That would ultimately lead to penalties restricting Boston’s ability to sign players, aggregate contracts in trades, and trade future first-rounders.

Porzingis, who turns 30 this August, has been a key part of the Celtics roster for the past two years but has played in just 99 games during that span. He struggled through the 2025 playoffs while dealing with the lingering effects of an undisclosed illness that sidelined him for nine games in March.

The 7-foot-2 big man has one year remaining on his contract after signing a two-year extension with Boston in July 2023. He is earning $30.3 million next year, but his value to team executives is uncertain after his recent play in the postseason and a lengthy injury history.

Suns Have Done Background Work on Porzingis

The Phoenix Suns are one team that could use another big man.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of Marc Stein’s Substack reported earlier this week that the Suns could be a potential trade candidate for Porzingis amid Kevin Durant trade buzz.

“I’ve also heard that Phoenix has done some background work on Kristaps Porzingis with Boston known to be exploring its trade options up and down the roster,” Fischer wrote.

Boston is not looking to add Durant, as both the Celtics and Suns are currently set to be above the second apron next season. This means any trade between the two teams would be against the league’s new CBA.

But if Phoenix is able to dip under the second apron, it will be able to aggregate salaries in any trade. Waiving contracts would be one way to drop below the second apron.

However, the Suns wouldn’t be able to take back more than 100% of any salary they send out if they remain above the first apron. If they can find a landing spot for some salary with a third team, that could lead to a Porzingis trade materializing this summer.