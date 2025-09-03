Former Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis believes ex-teammate Neemias Queta is ready for a more prominent role in Boston’s frontcourt.

Kristaps Porzingis Lauded Neemias Queta For His Development

In a EuroBasket group play matchup this week, Porzingis led his native Latvia to a 78-62 victory over Queta’s home country of Portugal. Porzingis recorded 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Queta, however, put up solid numbers against his former teammate, posting 16 points, seven boards, two steals, and a block. Porzingis praised Queta for his recent growth.

“Nimi has been getting better each year,” Porzingis said. “And [Celtics] Coach [Joe] Mazzulla has been pretty tough on him. And I believe he’s getting to a point where he deserves some real minutes, some real rotation minutes.

“He’s been putting in the work, and you can see how he’s playing now in the tournament. I’m happy for Neemi. He’s a great, great dude, really cool person, and puts in the time, puts in the work. I’ll be happy to see him getting a lot more minutes this year.”

But should Queta start for a Boston team that lost its top three centers this offseason in Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Porzingis? When asked, the 2018 All-Star sounded less sure.

“Starter? Good question,” Kristaps replied. “Who else is there? I don’t know. I haven’t thought about their roster, honestly, too deep.”

Queta Could Receive More Starts With Celtics

The 26-year-old Queta started just six games in his NBA career and was not part of Mazzulla’s core Celtics rotation last season. He also appeared in a career-high 62 games in the 2024-25 season.

The 7-footer averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and a career-best 13.9 minutes per game while shooting 65% from the field and a career-high 75.4% from the free throw line.

Earlier this summer, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Queta is “much better” than the fourth-string role he played for most of last season and has a “great chance to be impactful” this campaign.

Queta will likely compete with new signings Chris Boucher and Luka Garza, fellow returning reserve Xavier Tillman, and second-round rookie Amari Williams for frontcourt minutes.

Meanwhile, Porzingis will join a young Atlanta Hawks squad that aims to contend in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Injuries and illness caused him to miss 65 regular-season games over his two seasons in Boston.

The first meeting between the Celtics and Hawks is scheduled for Jan. 17 in Atlanta, with Porzingis set to return to TD Garden for the first time on Jan. 28.