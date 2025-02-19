NBA

Kyle Kuzma is engaged to super model Winnie Harlow after proposal during All-Star break

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

February 19, 2025

Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow

Milwaukee Bucks star Kyle Kuzma is officially engaged to his long-term super model girlfriend, after getting down on one knee during the All-Star break.

Kyle Kuzma engaged

Kyle Kuzma took to Instagram on Tuesday night to announce his engagement to long-term girlfriend Winnie Harlow, after springing a proposal on the super model just before Valentines Day.

The newest Milwaukee Bucks star spent his All-Star break on holiday with his new fiancee and the pair shared images of a flashy ring to confirm their engagement.

Kuzma proposed to Harlow on a private jet decked out with roses as the 29-year-old makes his return to Wisconsin as the All-Star break comes to an end.

“I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” Kuzma said on the proposal. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her—something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

The power couple have been together for over five years, with Kuzma shooting his shot at his future wife on Instagram during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fresh start for Kuzma in Milwaukee

It is fair to say that Kyle Kuzma is winning both on and off the court, with the former Washington Wizards player finally earning a move to a playoff contender in the Bucks.

Milwaukee traded Khris Middleton to the Wizards in exchange for Kuzma, who was desperate to leave a dire situation with the Wizards at the bottom of the East in favor of a team that can actually contend going forward.

To start off his career with the Bucks, Kuzma has averaged 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, but he is yet to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo who is still recovering from a calf injury.

The ‘Greek Freak’ doesn’t have an injury timeline, but he is expected to return in the next two weeks with the All-Star break now over.

The Bucks face off with the Clippers on Thursday night as they make their return to action after the All-Star break, with Kuzma then returning to Washington on Saturday for the first time since leaving the Wizards.

