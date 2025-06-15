Kyle Lowry Expected To Return For 76ers, Play 20th Season

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers for what would be his 20th season in 2025-26. Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Keith Pompey reported the news.

Lowry played just 35 games last season due to a hip issue, averaging 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He played in only 23 games the season before.

The 39 year old’s value to the organization extends well beyond his on-court exploits, though. Playing for his home team, Lowry is viewed as an important voice in the locker room and has provided great mentorship to both Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. On a team looking to get back to contending for a championship, his own experience winning the Larry O’Brien trophy is invaluable.

“The pride of being a Philadelphian and playing for Philadelphia, you want to figure out how to be a part of something different and special,” Lowry said at the end of the regular season. “ … This organization deserves to be at the top of the top, and this city deserves it. I want to be a part of that. Hopefully I can.”

Lowry also has a long relationship with head coach Nick Nurse. The two first worked together when Nurse joined Dwane Casey’s coaching staff as an assistant in 2013. Nurse replaced Casey as head coach ahead of the 2018-19 season in which the Raptors went on to win the championship.

Nurse was let go by the Raptors in 2023, after which he joined the Sixers.

76ers Will Hope For Health Beyond Just Lowry

While Lowry has been hampered by injury the last two seasons, he’s not the only one.

Injuries have been the story for Philadelphia over the last several years. Last season was primarily due to Joel Embiid and Paul George. Jared McCain got injured as well while Maxey was ruled out in the second half of the season.

No matter how healthy the other pieces are, the Sixers’ title chances will be defined by the health of Embiid.