Kyrie Irving Gives Positive Update On ACL Injury Recovery

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving is slowly recovering from the torn left ACL he suffered last season. Irving had surgery on March 26 to repair the torn ligament he sustained during a game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3. The 33-year-old is hoping to return by January.

Kyrie Irving Reports Good News To Mavs Fans

The typical recovery time after an ACL surgery like Irving’s is six to 12 months, but the nine-time All-Star has been making consistent progress in his rehabilitative program.

“I was in the gym, doing a little bit more,” he said in his latest update on Twitch. “I won’t tell you exactly what I was doing because it’s all about incremental growth. But I can share with you all that there were some good days in the gym. I’m healing up great.”

Kyrie gives an update five months after his ACL surgery 👀 “I was in the gym doing a little bit more.” @KyrieIrving 🤞 pic.twitter.com/yRjCaGUXUs — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) August 27, 2025



This is another positive update after he revealed in May that his rehab was “going really well.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported back in April on NBA Countdown that “The expectation around the Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving is that he will play a good chunk of next season.”

Mavericks Struggled With Injuries Last Season

Because of all the injuries the Mavericks sustained last season, Irving is probably better off taking his sweet time coming back at his age. He’s set to enter his 15th season in the fall.

Of course, Dallas used 47 different starting lineups last season due to injuries, tied for the fourth most by any team since starters were first tracked in 1970-71. The Mavs missed a combined 363 games, nearly double from a year ago.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis also suffered a left adductor strain in the third quarter of his Mavericks debut and played only 48 possessions with Irving. Per Charania, Irving is expected to play under a minutes restriction when he returns. Irving Signed Three-Year, $119 Million Contract Extension

Earlier this offseason, Irving agreed to a three-year, $119 million contract extension after declining his $43 million player option for next season. The extension gives him an additional $76 million, while it also helps Dallas to get below the second apron.

His player option was part of the three-year, $126 million deal he signed in 2023.

In 50 games (all starts) last season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 36.1 minutes per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field, 40.1% from 3-point range, and 91.6% at the foul line.

According to Basketball Reference, Irving was the only NBA player last season to average at least 20 points on 40% shooting from beyond the arc and 90% from the free throw line.