Kyrie Irving named this former Brooklyn player as his all-time favorite teammate

It’s been two full seasons since the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the same deadline. Since then, Durant has played for the Suns and was traded to the Rockets this offseason.

Irving has been with the Dallas Mavericks since Brooklyn traded him in 2022-23. Recently, Irving was speaking on his live stream about his all-time favorite/greatest teammate. Despite winning a championship with LeBron James and playing with Luka Doncic, Irving had a different answer. He chose Kevin Durant as his all-time favorite teammate. He noted, “The 7/11 duo of me & KD will never be topped in terms of just being on the court with somebody that special.”

Kyrie Irving has immense praise for the time he spent with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving on playing with Kevin Durant: “The 7/11 duo of me & KD will never be topped in terms of just being on the court with somebody that special. I played with a lot of great players, but, playing with KD was OD.” Kyrie & Durant were special in Brooklyn! 💯 pic.twitter.com/CA1yBCyYHP — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 26, 2025



Including the regular season and the playoffs, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant shared the court for 74 games. That’s less than a full season’s worth of production. Several factors kept the elite duo off the court at the same time. Kyrie played in 143 and Durant played in 129 regular-season games for Brooklyn.

On his Twitch live stream, Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving discussed his all-time favorite teammate. Irving was quick to mention that he’s shared the court with some great players. However, Irving says his greatest teammate throughout his career has been Kevin Durant. The 2016 NBA champion noted that Brooklyn did not achieve their ultimate goal, but he values the time he spent with KD and the Nets.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant was the most exciting duo to watch 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QTJWE6ibGA — Winigoat🧧 (@winigoat7) June 10, 2025

Kyrie Irving is a basketball savant and appreciates the legends still playing in 2025-26. That includes his former teammate Kevin Durant. The 36-year-old will be entering his 18th professional season and first with the Rockets. Durant’s 30,571 points rank 8th all-time. He is second in the most active field goals, only behind LeBron James. Though their time in Brooklyn ended in a disaster, Kyrie Irving called Kevin Durant his all-time favorite teammate.