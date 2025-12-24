Historic Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns share a rivalry that dates back to 1968. Over more than five decades, these two Western Conference contenders have battled in hundreds of meaningful games, both in the regular season and the playoffs. Through that span, the Lakers hold the edge in all-time meetings, winning 154 games to the Suns’ 120 in regular-season play. In the postseason, the Lakers also trail less, with a 40–28 series lead overall. This history reflects how often these teams have collided and how the Lakers have generally controlled the matchup.

Memorable Moments and Recent Results

These teams have produced many memorable games over the years. In March 2025, Luka Dončić spearheaded a Lakers win with 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, helping Los Angeles beat Phoenix 107–96. That marked an important home victory for the Lakers and showed how elite talent can swing this rivalry at any time.

Yet the Suns have also had their moments. In October 2024, Phoenix handed the Lakers a 109–105 loss in a hard-fought regular-season game, showing that this rivalry remains competitive. That balance of power adds intrigue each time the teams meet, as either side can claim bragging rights.

Recent Turn of Events

Most recently, the Suns dominated the Lakers in a 132–108 victory, thanks to strong play from Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker. Phoenix exploded in the third quarter, putting up 45 points and pulling away decisively. The Lakers’ defense struggled to contain the Suns’ offense, especially with Luka Dončić sidelined due to injury in that matchup.

Despite the Suns’ recent success in that game, the Lakers rebounded in their next meeting, edging Phoenix 116–114 in one of the most chaotic matchups of the season. LeBron James and Dončić both starred, and a late technical free throw and key block created a dramatic finish.

What This Rivalry Means

The Lakers–Suns rivalry has shifted back and forth over time. While Los Angeles holds the all-time edge, Phoenix has carved out its own success and upset moments. Both franchises have seen deep playoff runs, and the rivalry has produced intense showdowns in postseason history.

When these two teams meet, fans expect fast pace, strong scoring, and highlight plays. The Lakers’ legacy and the Suns’ recent firepower make this matchup one of the more compelling regular-season battles in the league.

Looking ahead, each future game adds a new chapter to a rivalry that has stood the test of time in the NBA.