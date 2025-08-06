Lakers’ Austin Reaves could ask for $30 million per season on his next deal

On the Lakers for the 2025-26 season, Austin Reaves will be a valuable starter. Last year, he averaged a career-high 20.2 points and 5.8 assists per game for Los Angeles.

In June 2025, Austin Reaves declined a four-year, $89.2 million max extension with the Lakers. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps said Reaves could command $30 million per season on his next contract. It’s not guaranteed that Reaves signs that second contract with Los Angeles.

Will Austin Reaves get the $30 million per season he is seeking from the Lakers?

Austin Reaves is reportedly expected to command more than $30 million per year on his next contract, per ESPN “‘I think he will get $30 [million] plus,’ one executive told ESPN, echoing multiple front office sources who were asked about the next deal Reaves could command. The… pic.twitter.com/z4sonVQCl8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 6, 2025



During the 2021 NBA draft, Austin Reaves went undrafted out of Arkansas. His agents asked that Reaves not be selected late in the second round. Reaves became a free agent and eventually signed with the Lakers. Over four seasons, Reaves has played in 280 games and has made 171 starts. In 2024-25, Reaves’ 73 starts were a new personal best. Additionally, his 20.2 points and 5.8 assists per game were new career-highs.

With LeBron James on the tail end of his career, Austin Reaves is a key piece of the Lakers’ future. The 2025-26 season will be an important year for Reaves. He has the opportunity to earn a massive contract extension with the Lakers. Los Angeles offered Reaves an extension this summer, but he turned the deal down. The 27-year-old is betting on himself.

🚨BREAKING: Austin Reaves is expected to command $30 million dollars annually on his next contract, and is expected to have his demands met by the Lakers AR getting the bag 💰 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/9S1fd13dEw — Lakers Wire (@lakerswire1) August 6, 2025

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted that Reaves could ask for a contract with an annual average value of $30 million. Other players who have contracts worth that value are C.J. McCollum, Tyler Herro, Dejounte Murray, and Jalen Johnson. Austin Reaves’ production has taken a step forward in each season he’s played.

The Lakers hope he evolves his game further in 2025-56. LeBron James will be on the team again next season. With Doncic and James as the primary ball-handlers, Austin Reaves could have a career-best offensive season. There’s a ton of pressure on the Lakers roster to perform next season. It could be their final season with the services of LeBron James.