Lakers’ Austin Reaves could ask for $30 million per season on his next deal

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.

Updated32 mins ago on August 06, 2025

On the Lakers for the 2025-26 season, Austin Reaves will be a valuable starter. Last year, he averaged a career-high 20.2 points and 5.8 assists per game for Los Angeles. 

In June 2025, Austin Reaves declined a four-year, $89.2 million max extension with the Lakers. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps said Reaves could command $30 million per season on his next contract. It’s not guaranteed that Reaves signs that second contract with Los Angeles.

Will Austin Reaves get the $30 million per season he is seeking from the Lakers?


During the 2021 NBA draft, Austin Reaves went undrafted out of Arkansas. His agents asked that Reaves not be selected late in the second round. Reaves became a free agent and eventually signed with the Lakers. Over four seasons, Reaves has played in 280 games and has made 171 starts. In 2024-25, Reaves’ 73 starts were a new personal best. Additionally, his 20.2 points and 5.8 assists per game were new career-highs.

With LeBron James on the tail end of his career, Austin Reaves is a key piece of the Lakers’ future. The 2025-26 season will be an important year for Reaves. He has the opportunity to earn a massive contract extension with the Lakers. Los Angeles offered Reaves an extension this summer, but he turned the deal down. The 27-year-old is betting on himself.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted that Reaves could ask for a contract with an annual average value of $30 million. Other players who have contracts worth that value are C.J. McCollum, Tyler Herro, Dejounte Murray, and Jalen Johnson. Austin Reaves’ production has taken a step forward in each season he’s played.

The Lakers hope he evolves his game further in 2025-56. LeBron James will be on the team again next season. With Doncic and James as the primary ball-handlers, Austin Reaves could have a career-best offensive season. There’s a ton of pressure on the Lakers roster to perform next season. It could be their final season with the services of LeBron James.