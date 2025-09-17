Lakers’ Austin Reaves will have interest from the Spurs in the 2026 offseason

After the 2024-25 season, the Lakers offered Aunstin Revaes a four-year, $89 million contract. For an undrafted player, that’s a solid extension. However, Reaves feels he is worth more.

He turned down that extension from the Lakers this offseason. Instead, Reaves will play for $13 million in 2025-26. The 27-year-old is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal. That would make him an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason. NBA insider Anthony Irwin reported that Austin Reaves is being monitored by the San Antonio Spurs.

What team will Austin Reaves sign his next contract with?

Austin Reaves went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021. His agents requested that Reaves not be selected in the second round. This allowed him to become an undrafted free agent. Reaves signed with the Lakers and has worked his way into a starting role. Over four seasons, Austin Reaves has played in 280 games and made 171 starts. His 73 starts in 2024-25 were a new career-high. Additionally, Reaves’ 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Those were also personal bests for Reaves.

This offseaosn, the Lakers offered Reaves a four-year, $89 million extension. However, he turned that deal down and will play the final year of his contract with Los Angeles. There is no guarentee that Austin Reaves will re-sign with the Lakers. NBA insiders have reported that Western Conference rivals like the Spurs will actively monitor Reaves’ situation.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a reluctance to trade Austin Reaves to a full-fledged contender in the West. That is why they are at risk of losing Reaves for nothing in return. At this rate, Reaves will play out his final season with the Lakers and hit free agency in the 2026 offseason. According to reports, Reaves is expected to ask for $30-35 million annually on his next contract.

Reaves’ 2025-26 campaign will be telling for his future with Los Angeles. If the team struggles and loses early in the playoffs, changes could be in store for the Lakers. However, if Reaves has another breakout year and helps the Lakers make a run, they’ll be inclined to sign him. Los Angeles wants to see Reaves have a successful season alongside their new face of the franchise, Luka Doncic. If there’s a fallout between the Lakers and Austin Reaves, expect several teams to have interest in the talented SG.