Lakers’ Bronny James is improving one aspect of his game ahead of 2025-26

Ahead of his second professional season, Lakers’ Bronny James played in the 2025 summer league. It was another chance for the young guard to work on his craft against high-level competition.

When the summer league wrapped up, Bronny James spoke with Lakers’ insider Mike Trudell. James told Trudell that he’s been working on one area of his game this offseason. The former second-round pick is comfortable playing off the ball. Bronny wants to improve his on-ball skills, like taking the ball up the court and controlling the offense.

Bronny James wants to improve his on-ball skills for the upcoming season

With the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Lakers selected Bronny James out of USC. As the son of LeBron James, many analysts believe the Lakers did James a favor. Bronny likely would have gone undrafted if he were anyone else’s son. Those are just cold, hard facts. As a rookie, Bronny split time between the G League and the Lakers’ regular roster. LeBron and Bronny made NBA history to begin the 2024-25 season as the first father-son duo to share the court as members of the same team.

At the conclusion of the summer league in late June, Bronny James spoke with Lakers’ insider Mike Trudell. He mentioned working on his “on-ball” skills as a member of the Lakers’ backcourt. James mentioned he wants to have more confidence bringing the ball up the court. That’s something James struggled with in his rookie season.

As an undersized guard, it would benefit Bronny to have skills handling the ball. He’s listed as a shooting guard on the Lakers’ depth chart. It would benefit James to work on his skills as a point guard. James is best when he plays off the ball and can be a slasher attacking the rim. That’s why Los Angeles wants to get him more reps as a point guard in 2025-26.

During his rookie season, James played in 27 games for the Lakers and made one start. He averaged 2.3 points in 6.7 minutes per game. Head coach J.J. Redick used Bronny in limited minutes in 2024-25. We’ll see how much Redick uses James in his second season. Dalton Knecht, Marcus Smart, and Gabe Vincent are all players who could see minutes ahead of Bronny in 2025-26. He may be third or fourth on the depth chart, much like his rookie season.